Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350.05 Million

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $350.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.20 million. Hexcel reported sales of $295.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 579,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

