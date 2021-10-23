Dawn Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.25 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $249.74 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00005684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00208292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,812,079 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

