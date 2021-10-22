Swarm City Hits Market Cap of $312,831.01 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Swarm City coin can currently be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $312,831.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00208057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00103474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

