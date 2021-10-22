$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.89 million to $16.74 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $62.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $67.97 million to $71.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

SCM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 48,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,782. The company has a market cap of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.58%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

