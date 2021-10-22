Zacks: Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post sales of $18.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.06 million and the highest is $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. 240,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

