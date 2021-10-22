WABnetwork Hits Market Capitalization of $208,021.19 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $208,021.19 and $46.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00047087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00208057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00103474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004272 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

