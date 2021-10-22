Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $44.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $182.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $188.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.79 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

CSR stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $108.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

