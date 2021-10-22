Komodo (KMD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.86 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $140.39 million and $5.86 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00278276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.42 or 0.00113425 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00148546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,307,227 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

