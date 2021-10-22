Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report sales of $316.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,187,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

