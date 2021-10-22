BitGreen Achieves Market Cap of $751,382.81 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042086 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00111935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.09 or 0.00450521 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014940 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00034943 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

