$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Tenaris posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 716.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

