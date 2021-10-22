AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III Acquires 72,859 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III purchased 72,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APPF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. 45,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $76,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

