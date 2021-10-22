Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAND shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAND traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,223. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.