Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $537.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report $537.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.72 million. Redfin posted sales of $236.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.26. 597,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.04 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

