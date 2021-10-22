Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to report $9.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.51 million and the highest is $10.33 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $33.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $119.97 million, with estimates ranging from $96.96 million to $142.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 205,803 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 158,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,680. The firm has a market cap of $734.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.02. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

