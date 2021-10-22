JUIICE Price Reaches $0.0000 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 74.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JUIICE has a total market cap of $265,566.38 and $321.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.75 or 0.00474519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.66 or 0.00998437 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUI is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.