KeyFi Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $1,588.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000796 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

