Brokerages Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $69.00

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $57.45. 444,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.