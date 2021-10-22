Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 107,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.20. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 675.06 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $62,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

