Brokerages Set The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Target Price at $178.33

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $182.10. 480,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,664. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average of $173.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.