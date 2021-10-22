Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $32.99 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $937,217.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.