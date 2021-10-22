Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Request has a market capitalization of $220.86 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

