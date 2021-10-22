FairGame Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $11.21 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 122.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005633 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00047625 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

