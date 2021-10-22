Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 8,985 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,474% compared to the average daily volume of 571 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 8,354,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,253. Foresight Autonomous has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,651,000. 11.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

