First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

First Reliance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Reliance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.

