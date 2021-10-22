$0.17 EPS Expected for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.22. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 511,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,339. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Corporate insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,013,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,904 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,764,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 385,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

