Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to report $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after buying an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,214,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.01.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

