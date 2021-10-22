Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.66 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.51 or 0.00051702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $357.94 million and $22.66 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,358,101 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

