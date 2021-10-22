Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 70325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWMAY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)
Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.
Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.