Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.95

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 70325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWMAY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

