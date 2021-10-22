Analysts Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $106.33

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.33.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Hasbro stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,802. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

