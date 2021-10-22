Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS WKCMF remained flat at $$175.75 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.10. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.