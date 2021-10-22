Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $51.62 on Friday, reaching $1,792.21. 584,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,255. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,960.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.