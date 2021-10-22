Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

NYSE CSL traded up $8.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.83. The company had a trading volume of 383,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.11. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $119.68 and a 1-year high of $229.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total transaction of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carlisle Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Carlisle Companies worth $22,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

