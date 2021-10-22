Fetch.ai One Day Volume Hits $68.75 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $558.84 million and approximately $68.75 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001229 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00046787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00210654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004290 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.