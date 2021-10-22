Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post $119.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $95.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $488.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $516.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $498.03 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $530.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of SITE Centers stock remained flat at $$16.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 653,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

