DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

NASDAQ BOOM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 452,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,396. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DMC Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of DMC Global worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

