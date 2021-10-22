Zacks: Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. 14,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

