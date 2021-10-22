Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.27.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. 5,132,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.01. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

