Berenberg Bank Increases Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 495.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from 480.00 to 495.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.50.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,034. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.