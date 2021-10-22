Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0522

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $279.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.00316290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GIOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.