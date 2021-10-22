Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.84. The stock had a trading volume of 147,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,941. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. Endava has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

