Brokerages Set Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price at $289.23

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $303.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $5.75 on Friday, hitting $315.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,406. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $316.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.25.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,955,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

