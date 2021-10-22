Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Gevo posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.51. 6,303,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,757,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Gevo has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.18.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 6,081.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 330,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

