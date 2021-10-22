Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.14). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.07. 3,433,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.10.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

