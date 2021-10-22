Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $35.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Sunoco alerts:

NYSE SUN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 508,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.