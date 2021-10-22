Analysts Expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) to report sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.44 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $43.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $198.96 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.69 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $29,922,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 341,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.73%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

