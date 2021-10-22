Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 84,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Business First Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

