Vidulum (VDL) Price Tops $0.0443 on Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $317,082.93 and $545.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

