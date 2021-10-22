Mogul Productions (STARS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

Mogul Productions (CURRENCY:STARS) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $277,597.00 worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mogul Productions has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00072150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00108069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.31 or 0.99822773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.87 or 0.06501184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00021990 BTC.

Mogul Productions Coin Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul . The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

