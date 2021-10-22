Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 200,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,401. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,324 shares of company stock worth $646,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 348.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 136,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 105,756 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 773.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 263,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 103,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

